IPL 2019, Qualifier 2: 3 Delhi Capitals players to watch out for

Sachin Iyer // 09 May 2019

Shikhar Dhawan (image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The 12th edition of India's cash-rich T20 league - IPL 2019 - is all set for an electrifying finish. After 56 hard-fought matches in the league stage, the top four teams in the points table – Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad - got into the playoffs.

And now the playoffs are coming to an end too. The first qualifier saw MI thrashing CSK and cruising towards the final. Now the Delhi Capitals, after defeating SRH in the Eliminator, will face CSK in the second qualifier to determine Mumbai's opponent in the final.

It has been a great year for the Delhi Capitals as they found a place in the playoffs after a long gap of seven years. Unlike KKR or SRH who depended on one batsman (Andre Russell – KKR and David Warner – SRH) to score for them, the Capitals have got plenty of batsmen who are scoring runs consistently.

Let us look at the three key players from the team to watch out for in the penultimate clash.

1. Shikhar Dhawan - for a quick start

With 503 runs from 15 matches, Shikhar Dhawan has been brilliant for the Delhi Capitals this season. He is currently fourth on the Orange Cap list, and is looking good to climb even higher.

Dhawan's 97 against the Kolkata Knight Riders showed the importance of a free-flowing batsman like him at the top of the innings. He will undoubtedly be the most important player to watch out for in the second qualifier of IPL 2019.

2. Shreyas Iyer - for some solid batting in the middle-order

There are some players who enjoy captaincy along with their batting. Shreyas Iyer is definitely one of those players.

He has scored 450 runs from 15 matches including three 50+ scores this season. He will definitely be the key player in the middle overs for the Delhi Capitals when they come out for the game against Chennai Super Kings.

3. Rishabh Pant - for the final flourish

The swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman has been phenomenal for Delhi this season. He has amassed 450 runs from 15 matches at a fiery strike rate of 163.

Pant's 27-ball 78 against the Mumbai Indians single-handedly took the game away from the opponents. When DC come out to play against the mighty CSK, he will be the one whom they will look to for finishing the game.