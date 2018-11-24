IPL 2019: 3 all-rounders who SRH should target at the auction

Shreyas

Which all rounder should SRH target at the auction to strengthen their squad?

The Sunrisers Hyderabad finished as the runners-up last season after a great campaign despite missing the services of star batsman David Warner. Kane Williamson and their young bowlers covered up well in his absence and SRH was probably the best team in the group stage of the tournament.

Their pace bowlers were exceptional despite Bhuvneshwar Kumar not being in the greatest of form and that illustrates the great squad depth that they have got. Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma were all options which performed well for the side. So did the sensation Rashid Khan, who was great with the ball and played a few important cameos with the bat.

One thing which they lacked was a quality all rounder as neither Carlos Brathwaite, Yusuf Pathan or Deepak Hooda was able to make an impact. While Shakib was impressive with the ball, he struggled with the bat and that left the middle order of SRH weak as Manish Pandey, their big money signing failed to deliver the goods. With Shikhar Dhawan leaving the side, there a lot of holes to fill for SRH at the auction.

Here are 3 all rounders who they should target at the auction.

Honorable mention: JP Duminy

JP Duminy has been one of the most consistent IPL players but was underutilized by the Mumbai Indians last season. He can become an option for a side looking for a quality all rounder but won't be the primary choice due to the more 'explosive' options available. He can anchor the innings and is a great batsman especially during chases. If they aren't able to acquire the options given below, JP Duminy might be the perfect fit for SRH.

#3- Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson was a replacement for Nathan Coulter Nile in RCB last season and has been released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2019. This might be good news for many other franchises, especially Sunrisers Hyderabad. Corey is a proven match winner and a great T20 batsman who is also good with the ball.

Carlos Brathwaite was asked to don the role of a finisher as well as a middle-order batsman last season towards the all-important playoff matches and he didn't have a good run. Corey can strengthen SRH's weak middle order while bowling whenever the team wants him to and has a knack of breaking partnerships with well disguised slower deliveries.

He has had a great international year and has scored 622 runs in 22 matches averaging a solid 34.55 while possessing a great strike rate of 159.07. Kane Williamson's presence in the SRH camp can make him feel more at home and with Brathwaite released and plenty of money in the purse, Corey Anderson might prove to be the best buy for SRH at the auction.

