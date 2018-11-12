IPL 2019: 3 areas KKR need to strengthen during the auction

Dinesh Karthik, IPL 2018, Kolkata Knight Riders

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders are one of the most followed teams in the IPL. Ever since Gautam Gambhir took over the captaincy in 2011, KKR became one of the most consistent teams in the tournament. They have managed to finish top-four in six of the previous eight seasons.

Kolkata Knight Riders revamped their squad in the 2018 auction and even allowed their talismanic captain to leave the franchise. Only Sunil Narine and Andre Russell were retained by the club before the auction.

Dinesh Karthik was bought for a huge INR 7.4 crores and was made the captain of the team. Though they played some good cricket throughout the tournament and finished third, they clearly struggled in some aspects of the game.

WIth the 2019 auction coming in mid-December, KKR will definitely have to reinforce their squad for the new season.

On that note, let's take a look at the 3 areas KKR need to address during the 2019 IPL auction.

#3 Pace attack

Johnson is way past his prime and KKR cannot rely on him next season

Kolkata Knight Riders arguably had the weakest pace attack in the tournament last season. Though they had Mitchell Starc in their ranks, however, he was ruled out of the tournament before it began.

Mitchell Johnson is way past his prime and he rarely plays these days. KKR spent a lot of money on the U-19 pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi. Also, Vinay Kumar is a shadow of a bowler he once was.

Starc's injury completely exposed their bowling attack last campaign. If not for their spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine, Kolkata would never have finished in the top-four.

They should definitely look to buy at least a couple of quality overseas seamers and an Indian seamer, if possible.

