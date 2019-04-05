×
IPL 2019: 3 Bold decisions Mumbai Indians should take against SRH

Fambeat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
05 Apr 2019, 13:11 IST

Mumbai Indians - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com
Mumbai Indians - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

Mumbai Indians would be high on confidence after registering a convincing win over the defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings. The Men in Yellow have been brilliant this season as they managed to win their first three matches. But Mumbai managed to register a win over them to put their charge for playoff places back on track.

Rohit Sharma's men are set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the next match. The 2016 champions have looked good this season and Mumbai would have to be at the top of their game to beat SRH. The MI team management needs to take a few bold decisions if they want to challenge a team of SRH's calibre.

If they lose against SRH, the road to the playoffs could get trickier for the three-time IPL champions. So, let us take a look at a few bold decisions which can help the Mumbai-based franchise against SRH.

#1 Ishan Kishan in - Yuvraj Singh out


Yuvraj Singh - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com
Yuvraj Singh - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

Yuvraj Singh started the season on a good note as the fans got to witness a glimpse of the vintage southpaw. Sadly, the left-handed batsman does not seem to be the force he was in his younger days. The Punjab superstar has struggled in his last two outings with the bat, which has affected MI.

It is never easy to drop a player like Yuvraj but to win tough games one needs to take a few tough calls. MI have a youngster like Ishan Kishan, who has the ability to increase the run rate, on the bench. The starlet is yet to make an appearance this season and would be itching to get an opportunity.

The 20-year-old showed glimpses of his talent last season. While he failed to get the big scores, his impressive strike-rate caught the attention of the fans. If Ishan can provide a fast start to MI at the top of the order it will make the job easier for the middle order.

1 / 3 NEXT
Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
