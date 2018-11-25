IPL 2019: 3 Bowlers that Rajasthan Royals should target at the auction

Gopal Mishra FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.11K // 25 Nov 2018, 12:02 IST

Ajinkya Rahane, captain of the Rajasthan Royals

While Rajasthan Royals started on an average note in IPL 2018, they gained momentum in the second half of the competition to get themselves a place in the Eliminators where they were later 'eliminated' by the Kolkata Knight Riders by 25 runs.

The factors behind their resurgence were mainly two - Jos Buttler's terrific performance as an opening batsman and the efficiency of their bowling unit. As the Royals have let go of two of its top-5 wicket-takers, Jaydev Unadkat (11 wickets) and Ben Laughlin (9 wickets), among the 7 bowlers in total that they have released before the upcoming auctions, their squad now lacks specialized fast bowling options.

With a remaining purse of ₹20.95 crores, they could bid in for a couple of world-class fast bowlers to bolster their bowling. So, here are some bowlers that the Rajasthan Royals must consider for at the auctions.

#3 Junior Dala

South Africa v India - T20 International

Rajasthan Royals as a squad is known for giving opportunities to talented but lesser recognized and fringe players in the past and take them to newer heights of success, this includes the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Yusuf Pathan, Dhawal Kulkarni among several others.

Junior Dala, a South African right-arm fast bowler, is exactly such a bowler who has great potential and skills, and needs the right opportunities and mentoring to take his game to the next level. His skills were on display in the T20I series against India where he troubled Virat Kohli & Co. to emerge the joint-highest wicket-taker with 7 wickets from 3 matches at an average of 15.71.

His ability to bowl consistently above 140 kph can rattle the batsmen and induce them into playing mistimed shots at the smaller Sawai Mansingh stadium, the home of the Rajasthan Royals.

He was a part of the Delhi Daredevils squad in 2018 but wasn't provided adequate opportunities to display his skill, as he played in only one match. His performance in the ongoing Mzansi League would be key to his fortunes at next year's auctions.

