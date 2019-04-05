IPL 2019: 3 changes RCB should make to win the next game

Royal Challengers Banglore haven't really had the best start to this year's IPL, losing four consecutive matches, and sitting at the bottom of the table. RCB bought a few talented and dangerous big hitting players in the form of Shimron Hetmyer and Shivam Dube in the auction this year.

Both the young and mighty have highly disappointed everyone as they could only manage to get 31 runs together. Dube was replaced by Akshdeep Nath in the last match against Rajasthan Royals because of his poor performance. RCB in a whole has not played up to anyone's expectations.

Even Virat Kohli, the captain himself has only taken 78 runs of the four matches he played, which is quite low for a player of his standard. If RCB needs to get a move on and win the majority of the next ten matches they have to make a few changes. Here are three changes which RCB will be hoping to make:

#3 Heinrich Klassen for Shimron Hetmyer

Twenty two-year-old Shimron Hetmyer came into the RCB squad thanks to his big-hitting skills. He was sold to the team for a whopping ₹4.2 crores. The Guyanese came into the limelight in 2017 and in such a small period of time, he made a big name for himself through his international career.

Hetmyer has already played 16 one-day matches for West Indies and has scored four centuries and two half-centuries. RCB had hoped that Hetmyer would become their solution to their middle order problems but instead he made a bigger hole in it. He has only been able to score 15 runs of the four matches he played, averaging not even four, which is disastrous. He has also been tried as an opener along with Parthiv Patel, a position he has failed in yet again.

Bringing in Heinrich Klassen, instead of Hetmyer will give more stability to the RCB batting line-up. Klassen has proved that he can finish off games well at the international level and also for Rajasthan Royals.

