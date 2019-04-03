IPL 2019: 3 changes which might change RCB's fortunes against KKR

Virat Kohli - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

RCB are one of the best teams to have never won the Indian Premier League. The franchise have always been blessed with a lot of superstars but they have still failed to win the premier tournament. This season, RCB fans must have been hoping for a change in scene, but it has not been the cast till now.

The team, led by Indian captain Virat Kohli, have got off to a disastrous start this season. RCB have lost their first four matches and their chances of qualifying for the playoffs look bleak.

The Bangalore-based franchise will have to raise their game if they want to get a good result against KKR on Friday. RCB would need to get their team combination right if they want to challenge the dangerous Kolkata outfit. So let us look at the changes which can help the cause of RCB against KKR

#1 Moeen Ali out - Washington Sundar in

Moeen Ali - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

Moeen Ali was impressive in the Test series last year when India toured England. The English all-rounder has the ability to contribute with bat and ball but he has failed to deliver for RCB this season. He has the batting average of just 14 and has conceded runs at an economy rate of more than 8.

RCB might look towards Washington Sundar to replace Ali as the all-rounder in the team. Sundar has similar traits as Ali, which makes him a good like-for-like replacement for the Englishman.

His inclusion will also free up a spot for another overseas professional which could be beneficial for the franchise. After his below-par performances in last season's IPL, Sundar has been overlooked by the RCB team management thus far this season. If he gets another chance for RCB, he will have to make that chance count.

