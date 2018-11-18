IPL 2019: 3 Debutants Who Can Start A Bidding War In The Auction

Shimron Hetmyer can become the next superstar in IPL

The IPL, since its inception, has unearthed many stars and made proper cricketers out of youngsters. It has molded many youngsters into the great players they have now become. Other than supplying talent to the Indian team, international stars too have earned a place in their side based on their IPL performances.

Players like Jofra Archer made their IPL debut much before they entered into international cricket. Over the last 6 months, many new international stars have come into prominence and many of them have been slated as potential IPL stars.

Here are 3 players who could start a bidding war in the auction:

#3 Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan)

Afghanistan have had the habit of creating specialist T20 cricketers who have earned the big bucks in the auction over the past few years. Rashid Khan was the first person to benefit by the IPL and was followed by and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Hazratullah Zazai can be the next hot property from Afghanistan. The 20-year-old has just played 5 international games, 3 T20Is, and 2 ODIs where he has scored 189 runs at an average of 39 and a strike rate of 150 which is absolutely phenomenal.

Hazratullah Zazai

His rise to fame came with his performance for the Kabul Zwanan in the Afghanistan Premier League where he smashed 322 runs in 10 innings with an average of 32.2 and a beastly strike rate of 193.97.

He smashed 50 off 12 balls, the joint fastest 50 in T20 cricket and hit 6 sixes in an over off Abdullah Mazari against the Balkh Legends.

His destructive batting abilities and the fact that he's an opening batsman might prompt teams to go for him. He's a player who will be on the teams' radar by now and must use the chances to play in the IPL if given and make an impact like what his fellow Afghans did.

Possible Takers: Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals

