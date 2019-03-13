×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 English players set to take the tournament by storm

Nav Devesher
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
28   //    13 Mar 2019, 10:42 IST

England v West Indies - 5th One Day International
England v West Indies - 5th One Day International

English domestic T20 cricket does not compare to the glamour of either the IPL or Big Bash. But despite that, England continue to produce excellent limited overs players; their current ODI ranking (#1) and favorites tag for the World Cup on home soil are a testament to this.

The following 11 English players have been picked up by the IPL franchises for the 2019 edition:

Sam Billings, David Willey (Chennai Super Kings), Sam Curran (Kings XI Punjab), Harry Gurney, Joe Denly (Kolkata Knight Riders), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone (Rajasthan Royals), Moeen Ali (Royal Challengers Bangalore) and Jonny Bairstow (Hyderabad Sunrisers).

Here we pick out three English match-winning players who can make a difference for their teams and turn matches on their heads:

1. Jos Buttler – Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler
Jos Buttler

Buttler had a stellar IPL last season, especially when promoted to the opening position where he equaled an IPL record of five consecutive fifties and propelled the Royals into the final four.

Buttler's statistics were extremely impressive, and the Royals will hope he can produce a similar performance this time round. Buttler comes into the IPL in a rich vein of form, having recently scored an excellent 150 against the West Indies.

Buttler is likely to open with IPL veteran Ajinkya Rahane, and that opening pair seems to be the right combination of aggression and patience. With Steve Smith and Sanju Samson making up the middle order, Ben Stokes taking up the all-rounder's slot and Jofra Archer leading the bowling attack, Rajasthan Royals look as if they could go far this year - especially if Buttler finds the match-winning form of last season.

IPL 2018 statistics - Matches: 13. Runs: 548. Batting Average: 54.80. Strike Rate: 155.24

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler Jofra Archer
IPL 2019: 3 stars who could miss the tournament due to injury
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Players who could be X-factor for their teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Top 5 IPL players from Australia
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Head-To-Head & Other Numbers
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 English players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 4 England batsmen to watch out for this IPL
RELATED STORY
Top 5 captains with the worst IPL record
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Top 10 five-fors in the IPL
RELATED STORY
10 Highest team totals in the history of IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 English all-rounders to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England Women in India 2019
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
England in West Indies 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us