IPL 2019: 3 English players to watch out for

Jos Buttler

The 12th edition of IPL, IPL-2019, is less than 2 weeks away and the excitement levels are already high. The tournament will begin on March 23 and the first match will be played between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Foreign players are always an integral part of IPL. There are 11 English players who are part of various teams in this year’s IPL. There are some English players who will make IPL debut this year. On the other side, some of the big names who went unsold in the auction are Alex Hales, Chris Jordan and Chris Woakes.

But there haven't been a lot of English players leading the charts in the previous editions, except for Ben Stokes, who won the Most Valuable Player Title in 2017.

On that note, here is a look at 3 English players to watch out for in this edition of IPL.

#3 Jofra Archer (Rajasthan Royals)

Archer picked 15 wickets from 10 matches in IPL 2018

The 23 years old Jofra Archer was born in Barbados to an English father, and he holds a British passport. He is one of the most exciting young all-rounders in English county cricket. He started his cricket career in Barbados and has represented West Indies U-19. However, he decided to move to England and currently he is a part of Sussex.

In the recently concluded edition of BBL, Archer took 14 wickets from 12 matches at an average of 17.32 and has an economy rate of 5.55. He also took a hat-trick for Hobart Hurricanes.

Rajasthan Royals bought Archer for 7.2 crores in 2018 auction. That season, he picked 15 wickets from 10 matches to become the leading wicket-taker for them. But he didn’t get too many opportunities with the bat.

Archer is expected to be the key bowler for Rajasthan. He is known for his yorkers and for bowling consistently around 140 Kmph. He will be slotted at No. 8 or No. 9 in the lineup. He will be hoping to continue his good form this year as well.