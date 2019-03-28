IPL 2019: 3 fresh faces SRH could play against RR

SRH lost their previous match against KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost their first IPL match against the Kolkata Knight Riders due to an explosive comeback from Andre Russel. They will next play Rajasthan Royals on 29th March at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad pitch offers more to the bowlers than the Eden Gardens, and SRH have always had one of the best bowling line-ups in the IPL. In addition to having the number one ranked T20 bowler Rashid Khan in their ranks, SRH also have experienced swing bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma.

As both teams have lost their maiden encounters, the match will be crucial for them to make a mark on the points table. With David Warner's form with the bat and Rashid Khan's tight bowling, SRH would like to fancy their chances against RR.

So here are 3 new faces the Sun Risers Hyderabad could play against Rajasthan Royals!

#3- Thangarasu Natarajan

Thangarasu Natarajan is a left arm medium fast bowler

T. Natarajan was bought by Kings XI Punjab in 2017 for ₹3 crore but he had a rather unimpressive season. He became a part of the SRH squad for the current season when SRH bought him for ₹40 lakh.

The 27-year-old left-arm pacer from Salem is known for his consistent yorkers which could prove very beneficial in the death overs. Many bowlers have incorporated slower balls, back of the hand deliveries and cross-seam deliveries in their repertoire for the death overs but the yorker still remains the most efficient tool.

SRH played four pacers in their match against KKR in the form of captain Bhuvneswar Kumar, all-rounder Vijay Shankar and the frontline pacers - Siddharth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma.

Adding a left-hander to the mix would require the batsmen to adjust their strategies with the changed dynamic of a left-armer.

