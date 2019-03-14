×
IPL 2019: 3 key overseas players for Delhi Capitals

Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
186   //    14 Mar 2019, 23:53 IST

Shreyas Iyer will lead Delhi Capitals this year
Shreyas Iyer will lead Delhi Capitals this year

Delhi Capitals, formerly known as Delhi Daredevils, is one of the teams with the poorest record in IPL. They were the semifinalists in the first 2 editions and managed to enter playoff in 2012. Apart from that, their performance has been poor in IPL. 

Individual performance-wise, Delhi Capitals’ players have won 1 Purple Cap and 2 Emerging Player of the Year titles.

Some of the key players retained by Delhi are Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Munro, Prithvi Shaw, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult, Amit Mishra, Chris Morris and Kagiso Rabada. They have also traded Shikhar Dhawan from Sunrisers Hyderabad. In the auction, they bought some players including Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Keemo Paul and Jalaj Saxena.

This year, the team will be captained by Shreyas Iyer and the coach of the team is Ricky Ponting.

On that note, here’s a look at 3 key overseas players for DC in this edition of IPL.

#3 Kasigo Rabada

Rabada has 103 ODI wickets from 65 matches
Rabada has 103 ODI wickets from 65 matches

23-year-old Kagiso Rabada is one of the latest pace sensations in world cricket. He is a permanent member of the South African squad across all formats. At the age of 22, he topped ICC’s ODI and Test bowling charts.

At the age of 23, he became the youngest bowler to pick 150 Test wickets. In 2018 Rabada picked 52 Test wickets, the most by any bowler in that year. He also became only the second player to take a hat-trick on ODI debut. 

So far, Rabada has picked 176 Test wickets from 37 matches at an average of 21.77 and 103 ODI wickets from 65 matches at an average of 26.71. He constantly hits the mid-140s with the ball and he is known for his raw pace.

Rabada made his IPL debut in 2017 for the Delhi Daredevils. But he had a poor first season with just 6 wickets in 6 matches. He was ruled out of IPL 2018 due to an injury. 

He is expected to lead the bowling attack along with Trent Boult, and there is no doubt that this pair is going to be a nightmare for any batting lineup.

