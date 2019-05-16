IPL 2019: 3 most impressive Indian bowlers this season

T20 cricket is known as a batsman's game, but in the last couple of IPL seasons the bowlers have managed to make a big impact. In 2016 Adam Zampa took six wickets against SRH, and this year's debutant Alzarri Joseph continued in the same vein by taking six wickets for 12 runs.

IPL 2019 also witnessed some young Indian talents like Khaleel Ahmed, who took 19 wickets in nine matches. And veteran Harbhajan Singh turned back the clock by capturing 16 wickets in the 11 matches he played.

On that note, here's a look at three standout Indian bowlers this season.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)

Jasprit Bumrah and Quinton de Kock (Image Courtesy - BCCI/iplt20.com)

Jasprit Bumrah is currently the No. 1 ranked number in ODIs, who is especially known for his yorkers towards the end of the innings. Bumrah had a great season for Mumbai Indians bowling with Lasith Malinga, and was declared the Man of the Match in the final.

Bumrah ended the 19 wickets from 16 matches at an economy of 6.65, with three for 20 being his best bowling figures. He had a bowling average of 21.52, the best of his IPL career so far.

Most of the teams failed to score against Bumrah in the death overs which gave an edge to the Mumbai Indians. That was particularly visible in the final against Chennai Super Kings. The Indian team management would be hoping Bumrah carries this form into the World Cup as well.

#2 Shreyas Gopal (Rajasthan Royals)

Shreyas Gopal (Image Courtesy - BCCI/iplt20.com)

Very rarely do you see an Indian spinner among the highest wicket-takers in IPL, but Shreyas Gopal impressed everyone with his bowling this season. Under the guidance of the legendary Shane Warne, Gopal took 20 wickets in 14 matches at an economy of 7.23 and an amazing average of 17.59. His best bowling figures were three for 12 against the mighty RCB team.

Gopal also registered his first ever hat-trick in IPL against RCB, where he dismissed Virat Kohli, AB de Villers and Marcus Stoinis. He bowled at a strike rate of 14.40 this season, taking a wicket almost every match.

Gopal has clearly made an impact on the fans, and will be someone to look out for in the future as a good all-rounder for the Indian side.

#3 Deepak Chahar (Chennai Super Kings)

Deepak Chahar (Image Courtesy - BCCI/iplt20.com)

Deepak Chahar impressed everyone with his bowling skills both at the start and the end of each innings. Under the captaincy MS Dhoni, Chahar took advantage of every opportunity offered to him.

He took 22 wickets in 17 matches at an economy of 7.47, with his best figures being three for 20. Chahar had a bowling average of 21.59 and strike rate of 17.59, his best so far in the IPL.

Chahar was Dhoni's first line of defence and he made sure that he regularly did some damage to the opposition at the start of the innings. Though he has only played one international T20 in which he went for 44 runs in 4 overs and took one wicket, he would be a good option the selectors can look at in the future.