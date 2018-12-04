×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 decisions at the auction that can help revive Delhi Daredevils' fortunes

Adesh Kothari
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
211   //    04 Dec 2018, 15:54 IST

Delhi Daredevils would be looking to turn around their fortunes for IPL 2019
Delhi Daredevils would be looking to turn around their fortunes for IPL 2019

Delhi Daredevils under Shreyas Iyer had a horror IPL 2018 as they finished at the bottom of the table. There were certain positives too from the tournament as Rishabh Pant scored more than 600 runs in the tournament and Prithvi Shaw & Shreyas Iyer chipped in with useful runs time and again.

Coming to the IPL 2019 auction, Delhi Daredevils released as many as 10 players from their squad, including Gautam Gambhir, whom they had hoped would help revive their squad in 2018.

List of Released Players: Gautam Gambhir, Jason Roy, Junior Dala, Liam Plunkett, Mohammed Shami, Sayan Ghosh, Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Naman Ojha

Post retention, their current squad looks as follows.

Batsmen: Manjot Kalra, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Colin Munro and Rishabh Pant (W).

All-rounders: Jayant Yadav and Chris Morris.

Bowlers: Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rahul Tewatia, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, , Kagiso Rabada, and Trent Boult.

Salary cap available: INR 25.5 Cr. || Available slots: 10; Indian-7, Overseas-3

We analyse the Delhi Daredevils squad, and here's what we think are the 3 main decisions they need to address at the upcoming auction.

Advertisement

#1: Buy a solid middle-order batsman

Delhi Daredevils will be eager to buy Shimron Hetmyer to solve their middle-order woes
Delhi Daredevils will be eager to buy Shimron Hetmyer to solve their middle-order woes

Delhi Daredevils have a settled top order in the form of Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Colin Munro as the back-up. However, their middle-order is heavily reliant on Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer, and rightly so, as the duo were the pillars of their batting line-up in the 2018 edition.

in IPL 2018, they spent heavily on their third middle-order batsman, Glenn Maxwell, who once again had a poor IPL.

With Glenn Maxwell being released from the squad, Delhi Daredevils would be looking to buy another solid overseas middle-order batsman.

Luckily for them, they have INR 25.5 Cr. left in their kitty, and there are many overseas options available with them. Some of the good options include Aaron Finch, Henrich Klassen, Shimron Hetmyer and JP Duminy.

Apart from buying a solid middle-order batsman, Delhi Daredevils would also be looking to buy 1-2 more good batsmen as back-ups as currently they only have the 19-year-old, Manoj Kalra.


1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Delhi Daredevils Royal Challengers Bangalore Chris Woakes Shimron Hetmyer Leisure Reading
Adesh Kothari
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Hey Guys, This is my attempt to bring you guys something which is not obvious and easily available. I put my heart and soul in every blog that i come up with. I hope you guys like it.
IPL 2019: What RCB, DD and KXIP need to win their first...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players Delhi Daredevils could target at the...
RELATED STORY
IPL: 10 most expensive flops in the IPL history
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Released players XI
RELATED STORY
Greatest Delhi Daredevils XI of all time
RELATED STORY
5 released players who might be bought by the same team...
RELATED STORY
3 IPL teams where Gautam Gambhir would fit in
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 high-profile Indian players who may go unsold...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Will Shikhar Dhawan roar for Delhi Daredevils?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Full list of retained players by Delhi...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us