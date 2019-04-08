IPL 2019: 3 overseas Fast Bowlers who had a dream IPL debut last week

Alzarri Joseph broke the 11-year-old IPL record on his debut (Image Courtesy: IPL T20.com/BCCI)

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League has crossed the one-third mark with the completion of 21 out of the 60 matches. At this stage, KKR is at the top of the points table along with the ever-present CSK, while SRH and MI are not far behind.

RCB and RR are languishing at the bottom of the table with RCB having lost all their six matches in the tournament. While KXIP is very much in contention, DC has shown improved performances this year.

In this year’s edition of the IPL, so many experienced international fast bowlers like Andrew Tye, Tim Southee, Dwayne Bravo, and Mitchell McClenaghan went for plenty of runs.

Tye has an economy of 9.58 while Southee has given away a staggering 85 runs in 6 overs at an economy of 14.17. Bravo is unimpressive with an economy of 9.37 and McClenaghan is more expensive at 9.90.

While the veteran overseas fast bowlers were taken to the cleaners, 3 overseas fast bowlers who made their IPL debut this week have been impressive. Let us have a glimpse of those 3 overseas bowlers.

# 3. Jason Behrendorff (MI)

Jason Behrendorff - A wicket off the fourth ball in IPL( Image Courtesy IPL T20.com/BCCI)

The Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff made his IPL debut for MI against arch-rivals CSK in the 15th match of IPL 2019. He was fortunate to make his debut on a fast and bouncy wicket at the Wankhede.

CSK was chasing an above par score of 170 when Jason struck in his very first over in the IPL. After bowling 3 beauties to Shane Watson, Ambati Rayadu got an unplayable delivery first up which took off from a good length to catch the edge of Rayadu’s bat. Rayadu’s initial front foot trigger movement made him an easy target to Behrendorff’s perfect outswinger.

In Jason’s second over, Suresh Raina found a way to create some room to loft the ball over extra cover for a six. Raina repeated the same shot in Behrendorff’s next over for a four.

But Jason had the last laugh when he tempted Raina with a similar delivery wide outside the off stump which Raina heaved to the point boundary. Pollard who was stationed there at the point boundary came up with a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Raina. Pollard gifted Behrendorff with his second IPL wicket in his third over.

Jason Behrendorff finished his first IPL match with figures of 4-0-22-2. His advent has changed the fortunes of Mumbai with wins over CSK and SRH.

