×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

IPL 2019: 3 Overseas fast bowlers that RCB could target at the auction

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.61K   //    23 Nov 2018, 18:13 IST

The Royal Challengers Bangalore finished in sixth place last year, and a large part of their failures could be attributed to their poor death bowling. Many bowlers were tried out, but none of them were able to make much of an impact.

Another concern was that apart from Umesh Yadav, none of their pacers managed to hold their own, and struggled to bowl wicket taking deliveries.

Which overseas pacer can recharge RCB's pace battery?
Which overseas pacer can recharge RCB's pace battery?

RCB have released Chris Woakes, who was supposed to be their lead pacer didn't play well. Their pace battery looks as weak as it did last year, and they would have to sign a few quality options at the auction.

Here are three overseas pacers that RCB might target at the auction.

#3 Mark Wood

Mark Wood was released by the Chennai Super Kings after he played only one match last season. Wood can both bowl at the start of the innings and at the death; his toe-crushing yorkers and deceptive slow bowlers are particularly effective towards the end of the innings.

He was underutilized by the Super Kings, and could have produced better results had he got more playing chances.

Mark Wood
Mark Wood

Wood has a good strike rate and average in T20 cricket, and is a fairly experienced cricketer. After having played for Durham, he has become an even more seasoned cricketer and wouldn't be a bad pick to solve RCB's death bowling woes.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Royal Challengers Bangalore Dale Steyn Mark Wood
Shreyas
ANALYST
Shreyas is an ardent sports fan and enjoys playing cricket, kabaddi and football. He is enthusiastic about writing and loves writing about kabaddi and cricket.
IPL 2019: 3 Bowlers that RCB could target at the auction
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 transfers that could happen in the trade
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: 3 players who could replace Mark Wood...
RELATED STORY
One player each franchise should release before IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: How much money is left with each...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: 3 players that Royal Challengers...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: 5 released players RCB should target 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 All-rounders that RCB could target at the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 auction: Rating the squads
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 areas that CSK need to address during the IPL...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us