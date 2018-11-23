IPL 2019: 3 Overseas fast bowlers that RCB could target at the auction

The Royal Challengers Bangalore finished in sixth place last year, and a large part of their failures could be attributed to their poor death bowling. Many bowlers were tried out, but none of them were able to make much of an impact.

Another concern was that apart from Umesh Yadav, none of their pacers managed to hold their own, and struggled to bowl wicket taking deliveries.

Which overseas pacer can recharge RCB's pace battery?

RCB have released Chris Woakes, who was supposed to be their lead pacer didn't play well. Their pace battery looks as weak as it did last year, and they would have to sign a few quality options at the auction.

Here are three overseas pacers that RCB might target at the auction.

#3 Mark Wood

Mark Wood was released by the Chennai Super Kings after he played only one match last season. Wood can both bowl at the start of the innings and at the death; his toe-crushing yorkers and deceptive slow bowlers are particularly effective towards the end of the innings.

He was underutilized by the Super Kings, and could have produced better results had he got more playing chances.

Mark Wood

Wood has a good strike rate and average in T20 cricket, and is a fairly experienced cricketer. After having played for Durham, he has become an even more seasoned cricketer and wouldn't be a bad pick to solve RCB's death bowling woes.

