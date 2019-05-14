IPL 2019: 3 overseas players who stole the limelight this season

Jnan Jyoti Deka FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 381 // 14 May 2019, 17:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL 2019 started with an unexpectedly slow opener but gained momentum from the very next match. The action and the drama continued throughout the season to the very last ball of the final where Lasith Malinga held his nerve to defend two runs and help Mumbai Indians lift the coveted trophy for the fourth time.

This season carried a lot of significance as it was the last tournament for a lot of players before the World Cup 2019. The players in contention for a World Cup berth looked at it as a golden opportunity to shake off the rust fine-tune their game to make their way into the mega event.

Several players grabbed the opportunity and displayed some breathtaking performances for their respective franchises, proving their worth. Here is a look at three overseas players who displayed brilliant performances and stole the limelight this season:

#3 Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

The South African leggie was in the action from the very first match of the season where he bagged 3 wickets for just 9 runs in his quota of 4 overs against Royal Challengers Bangalore. His ability to run through the opposition batting lineup with his leg spin made him the go-to bowler for captain MS Dhoni.

Tahir continued his spin magic througout the season, with best bowling figures of 4-27(4) against Kolkata Knight Riders. He scalped 26 wickets in 17 matches at an economy of just 6.69 to win the Purple Cap and help CSK reach the final.

#2 David Warner

David Warner

IPL 2019 was the comeback stage for David Warner after his one-year ban, and the left handed opener did everything right to set the stage on fire. There was no sign of rust in his game and he continued from where he had left.

Although Warner played only 12 matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season before going back home, he did the job he was assigned. Warner along with Jonny Bairstow gave SRH a solid start in almost every match, laying the foundation for a big total or for a chase.

Warner scored 692 runs in 12 matches at an average of 69.20 with a century to his name, winning the Orange Cap this season.

Advertisement

#1 Andre Russell

Andre Russell

Probably the most dangerous batsman in the world to bowl at, Andre Russell had a fabulous season this year. His ability to hit the ball out of the park consistently made him the most destructive weapon for Kolkata Knight Riders and perhaps the only silver lining in their roller coaster journey.

Russell was the most consistent player for KKR and single-handedly won several matches, even from 'no win' situations. The most notable of those was when he smashed the RCB bowlers to score 48 not out off just 13 balls to win the match for his team from an improbable situation.

Russell scored 510 runs in 14 matches, at an average of 56.66 and an enormous strike rate of 204.81. He also contributed with the ball, taking 11 wickets in 12 matches and giving some important breakthroughs.

Although KKR had an ordinary season this year and could not make it to the playoffs, Russell stepped up to deliver both with bat and ball whenever his team needed him to.