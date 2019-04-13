IPL 2019: 3 Overseas players whom RCB should've bought in the auctions

Umesh Yadav and Virat Kohli discussing strategy (Image Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.COM)

Royal Challengers Bangalore entered the 2019 Indian Premier League with some hope of lifting their maiden IPL trophy. However, after losing their first six matches chances are looking extremely slim for them. They might even end up the season as the wooden spoon holders.

What went wrong for RCB in all these matches is a subject for another discussion. Individual players seem to have some weaknesses which are brutally being exposed by other sides. Generally, it is not inappropriate for a team to have players with flaws.

After all the motive of IPL is to improve promising talents by giving them opportunities. However, experienced professionals are also necessary for the sake of team balance. Without the guidance of matured players, young talents would undoubtedly struggle.

Maybe that's the case why RCB bought Dale Steyn halfway through the tournament to replace Nathan Coulter Nile. Steyn is a specialist bowler with years of IPL experience behind him. It is an indisputable fact that he should've been bought at the auctions itself.

There are three overseas players whom RCB should've bought at the auctions alongside the unsold Dale Steyn. Let us have a look at them.

#3 Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum

Why RCB decided to release such an experienced veteran like Brendon McCullum seems so puzzling. Yes, he did not play well in the previous season. However, a legend like McCullum should not be written off easily.

In the 2018 auctions, they bought him for ₹3.60 crores. As no team showed interest in him RCB had the opportunity to grab him for a reduced cost. Still, they let the opportunity pass.

McCullum is a natural hitter who can score quick centuries in T20 cricket. With McCullum as an opening batsman, Virat would've possessed some flexibility to bat at any positions he wants. If six losses make the team regret not buying Dale Steyn at the auctions then more losses will surely cause them to worry for letting off the New Zealand legend.

