IPL 2019: 3 players for whom the next IPL could be the last

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
706   //    14 Dec 2018, 22:32 IST

CSK could be Imran Tahir's last IPL team
Indian Premier League has been the best thing that has happened to not only Indian cricket but also international cricket. A number of talented cricketers are getting identified every year and the dynamics of the game itself is changing. 

The IPL retirement age has been decreasing steadily over the past few seasons. We have seen the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Mathew Hayden, and Sanath Jayasuriya play IPL till their 40s and now, Gautam Gambhir has decided not to play in the IPL at 37 years of age. Although experience is an important factor, teams are preferring youth in recent times. They offer higher flexibility and are usually good on the field. 

Due to this trend, most of the cricketers who fail to perform well in a season get fewer or no opportunities for the next season. That has led to the premature end to IPL careers of some cricketers.

On that note, these three players are in the final stages of their careers and IPL 2019 could be the last time they would be playing in the tournament. 

#3 Imran Tahir

Imran Tahir falls into the category of cricketers who had a late start to their international careers but have cemented their place in the squad. In IPL too, Tahir has had good stints with Rising Pune Supergiants and Chennai Super Kings last season. The trend of overseas spinners being picked by an IPL franchise is decreasing unless there is a mystery spinner available.

Imran Tahir is a leg-spinner and plenty are available in the Indian market. Tahir is very close to his 40s and that could be a determining factor when his name comes up for discussion within a franchise. Hence, it is very unlikely that Tahir's IPL career would continue after next year. 

1 / 3 NEXT
