IPL 2019: 3 players Kolkata Knight Riders could target at the auction

pramod rawat

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

They currently have a good mixture of Indian players like Robin Uthappa, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav and foreign players like Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. The team has a good fan following too, and one of the reasons for that is that Shah Rukh Khan is the owner of the club.

Under the captaincy of Gautam Gambhir, Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL twice - in 2012 and 2014. The team has failed to reach the final in the last four editions though, and would need to buy a few players who can make them title contenders again.

Here is a look at 3 players who could change the fortunes of Kolkata Knight Riders if they are bought at the 2019 IPL auction.

1. Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer

The explosive left-handed batsman is a player who can considerably strengthen the KKR squad.

The hard-hitting batsman scored heavily in the recently concluded India-West Indies ODI series. His hundred against India in Guwahati made him a overnight star, and many teams will fight for his signature in the upcoming auction.

2. Mustafizur Rahman

Mustafizur Rahman

The left-arm fast bowler can be an ideal replacement for the released Mitchell Starc. But he would have to improve upon his form to have the desired effect with whichever team he joins.

Last year, Mustafizur played in seven matches for Mumbai Indians and took only seven wickets. A lot was expected from him, and his average performance resulted in his release by Mumbai Indians.

Mustafizur is known for his off-cutters, and the slow pitch at Eden Gardens can suit his style of bowling. He can be deceptive in the death overs too with his variety of slower balls, and can be a regular player in the KKR team.

3. Jason Roy

Jason Roy

The stylish England opener is a good batsman in T20 cricket, to say the least.

Last year, he played for Delhi Daredevils and scored a match-winning unbeaten 91 against Mumbai Indians. After that innings though, his form dipped and he scored only 120 runs in the next five matches.

Roy has been released by the Delhi Daredevils, and KKR can look to pick him in the auction so that he can open the innings alongside Sunil Narine.