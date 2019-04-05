IPL 2019: 3 players Mumbai Indians regret not retaining

Rohit and Buttler - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

Team management is an art. For tournaments like the Indian Premier League, the management should be as strong as the players. Mumbai Indians are one such team which have both; the players and the management are equally competent. The foundation of the team was laid by Sachin Tendulkar but the man who has brought smiles to the Mumbai crowd is Rohit Sharma. We all know that MI are 3-time IPL champions. Mumbai Indians are a team who play smart cricket. They are a team who could turn out into genuine title contenders even after starting the tournament on the wrong foot. Even though they have been mostly smart, the management did commit some blunders in the IPL auctions and regretted their decisions later. Let us go in deep to see the top 3 players Mumbai Indians regret letting go.

#3. Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo - Source: BCCI/IPLT20.com

The Trinidadian cricketer has been the powerhouse for Chennai Super Kings since 2011. Mumbai Indians failed to retain the young lad and he moved to CSK. In that season, he helped Chennai Super Kings to lift the title. Bravo knows how to win matches, how to break partnerships, how to field like a boss and how to score quick runs - he is the X-factor for CSK and a premium all-rounder. Mumbai are one of the teams who do a good job in the death overs. So, just imagine the situation of the opponents if Jasprit Bumrah's accuracy was to be accompanied by Bravo's nagging medium pace and Lasith Malinga's deadly yorkers. Bravo's release remains one of the biggest mistakes of the Mumbai team management. He is currently the leading wicket-taker for Chennai Super Kings in IPL history. Bravo has also won many matches single-handedly for the Chennai-based franchise.

