IPL 2019: 3 Players Mumbai Indians should release before next season

Rohit Sharma (Image Courtesy IPLT20 BCCI)

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League has reached its business end, and we already know one of the finalists - the Mumbai Indians. MI beat the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 to book their place in the final, while the Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator to set up a date with CSK in Qualifier 2.

The Qualifier 2 is going to be played today, with the final scheduled on 12th May. Now, let's talk about one of the finalists. Mumbai Indians have dominated this year's IPL from start to finish and there are many reasons behind it.

Their uncapped Indian players are firing and their middle order is one the most powerful in the whole tournament. Their bowling attack hasn't disappointed as well and they have the best death bowling options in the IPL.

Led by Rohit Sharma, MI have looked brilliant but it hasn't been a smooth ride for every player as some have disappointed. In this slideshow, we take a look at the three players whom MI should release before the next season:

#3 Yuvraj Singh

(Image Courtesy IPLT20 BCCI)

At the auction, when MI went for Yuvraj Singh, many fans were surprised as to why a middle order batsman, past his prime, was being picked by them. MI have been at the top of their game this season as they have already made it into the final, but the same cannot be said about Yuvraj, as he has had another underwhelming campaign.

The southpaw started this year with a brilliant half-century against the Delhi Capitals but after that, he flopped for three consecutive games and in all of those matches, he took too many balls to settle and get going.

His fielding also has just not been good enough this year and we have seen many misfields from him. In his four matches, he has scored just 98 runs at an average of almost 25. He is clearly past his prime and while he does show flashes of his old brilliance, MI and Rohit should start thinking about his release next year.

