IPL 2019: 3 Players Who Can Replace Quinton De Kock in RCB

44   //    17 Nov 2018, 18:00 IST

Who will replace De Kock in the RCB setup?
Who will replace De Kock in the RCB setup?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore finished a disappointing sixth place last season and failed to make the playoffs. They were busy at the player auction and rebuilt their team and hoping to address their issue with the bowling unit.

They signed Mccullum, De Kock, Chris Woakes, Corey Anderson, Moeen Ali, Tim Southee and young spinner Washington Sundar. Neither of the big name signings performed to their potential and left Kohli and ABD to do the bulk of the scoring.

Kohli who finished with 530 runs and ABD who finished with 480 runs was RCB's best performers with the bat by a huge margin and Umesh Yadav was impressive taking 20 wickets.

The opening batsmen failed to perform and put a lot of pressure on Kohli to score. The death bowling was yet another concern that has continued to plague them across seasons.

Quinton De Kock was bought by the Mumbai Indians ahead of the Player Auction 2019 and this leaves a big question, who will be their wicket keeping batsman?

Here are 3 players who can be De Kock's replacement for the season.

#3 Heinrich Klaasen (Rajasthan Royals)

Australia v South Africa - T20
Australia v South Africa - T20

With Quinton De Kock leaving the side to join the Mumbai Indians, it leaves the side with only one wicket keeping option in Parthiv Patel. Parthiv was good for one match last season but failed to show consistency. Signing Heinrich Klaasen from the Royals will do a world of good to RCB.

Klaasen has a strike rate of 158 and can open the batting or slot in at number 5 ahead of Stoinis or Grandhomme. He's a very safe keeper and a prolific run scorer. He has not had much of cricket in the last few months but has scored 643 runs in the last 1 and half years and has finished off many games and is a big hitter.

RCB lacked a player who could score quick runs after Kohli or ABD's dismissal with Grandhomme scoring on a few occasions and Klaasen can certainly be a good replacement for his South African teammate and score big runs for RCB this season.

IPL Auction 2019 Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Quinton de Kock
