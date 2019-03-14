×
IPL 2019: 3 players who could replace Shivam Mavi in the KKR squad

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Feature
1.53K   //    14 Mar 2019, 20:48 IST

Shivam Mavi has been ruled out of IPL 2019
Kolkata Knight Riders were dealt with two huge blows as young domestic pacers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi were ruled out of the upcoming IPL season due to injuries.

While Kerala's Sandeep Warrier would replace Kamlesh Nagarkoti in the squad, a replacement is yet to be announced for Uttar Pradesh's Shivam Mavi.

Nagarkoti also missed last season and it will be the second consecutive IPL season in which the youngster will not feature. Shivam Mavi was impressive last season and he would have got plenty of chances this season if he would have been a part of the squad.

Now that these two youngsters would miss the tournament, KKR's domestic seam-bowling department looks weak. With Prasidh Krishna the only other India seamer in the team who could be a part of the playing XI, here are 3 Indian seamers who could replace Shivam Mavi in the KKR squad.

V Koushik

The Karnataka speedster(on the right) is in fine form
The Karnataka speedster(on the right) is in fine form

Karnataka's top wicket-taker in this year's Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, V Koushik has impressed everyone with his skills with the ball. Playing alongside the established trio of Vinay Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, and Abhimanyu Mithun, Koushik has held on to his place in the squad. He has picked up 17 wickets in 9 innings so far this season and he could be a good replacement for Shivam Mavi.

Koushik can bowl well at both ends of the innings and is good with his yorkers, as seen in the recent SMA Trophy. The 26-year-old has also done well in the Karnataka Premier League and is showing signs of becoming a specialist in the T20 format.

Hence, V Koushik is an option worth considering for the Dinesh Karthik led-squad which start their season with a game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 24th.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Karnataka Cricket R Vinay Kumar Shivam Mavi Cricket News Today IPL 2019 Teams & Squads
