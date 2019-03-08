×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 players who flopped last season but may return with a bang

Abhishek Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.71K   //    08 Mar 2019, 12:01 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Quite often we have seen IPL franchises spending a massive amount to procure a player but it eventually does not pay off. 

Fans often expect a lot from players on the basis of their price tags. We take a look at 3 of the biggest flops of the previous edition of IPL who may return with a bang in the upcoming edition.

These players faltered during the IPL 2018 but are back on track and in good form now. After letting their respective teams down last time around, the onus lies on them to come up with stellar performances and justify their price tags in IPL 2019. 

Also Read: IPL History: Kolkata Knight Riders' XI from their first ever match - Where are they now?

Without further ado, here are the three players:

#3 Manish Pandey 

Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey was procured by the Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 11 crore - a spectacular 11 times his base price of Rs. 1 crore - during the 2018 IPL auctions. He has been retained for the same price ahead of IPL 2019. 

The top-order batsman failed to justify his high price tag last time around. The Nainital-born player could only manage to score 284 runs in 15 matches at a dismal average of 25.81 and a lacklustre strike rate of 115.44. 

Pandey became the first Indian player to score an IPL century when he smashed an unbeaten 114 against the Deccan Chargers during the 2009 edition. 

Advertisement

There have been high expectations from the 29-year-old ever since. He has even made sporadic appearances for the Men in Blue in ODIs and T20Is. Pandey is known to be an athletic fielder as well as an aggressive batsman. 

His performance during the 2017 edition of IPL, when he was with Kolkata Knight Riders, was far superior to his previous outing. Pandey amassed 396 runs at an average of 49.50 and strike rate of 128.57. He was an important figure in helping KKR reach the semis and had finished as the 7th highest run-getter of the tournament. 

The right-hand batsman has been retained by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 11 crore. Expectations will be high once again. Pandey has been in superior form as well. The Karnataka captain hit a cracking 111 off 46 deliveries against Arunachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also played some sublime knocks during the Ranji Trophy. 

Karnataka advanced to the Super League stage of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy by virtue of winning 7 out of 7 group D matches. They take on Mumbai on March 8 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore and he will once again have the opportunity to prove his mettle. 

Also Read: IPL 2019: Ranking the wicketkeepers of all 8 teams

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Manish Pandey
IPL 2019: 3 players who might win the Purple Cap
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 overseas players who will be part of the IPL for the first time
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 players who are set to make a comeback 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players that could turn the tables for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 players who should be promoted to open the innings
RELATED STORY
3 IPL teams that will be most affected by unavailability of players
RELATED STORY
8 football teams and their IPL equivalents
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Go-to bowlers for each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 foreigner debutants to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with most fifties in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us