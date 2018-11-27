IPL 2019: 4 players whom the franchises might regret not retaining

Atharva Apte FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 537 // 27 Nov 2018, 20:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

When the IPL franchises put forward their list of players released ahead of the next auction, eyes were rubbed by the fans since there were quite a few names which were not expected to be released.

The franchises might have made blunders by letting go quite a few quality players just because of their shoddy performances in 2018. It is important to show persistence when your players are going through a lean patch and one bad season does not reflect the quality and talent of a player.

Many times, the strategy of releasing over-priced players and buying them back at a cheaper price does not work since other teams are ready to pay huge amounts and there is always the risk of losing a star player. Hence, it is better to retain the players who have proved to be great match-winners in the past even though they have one off season.

In this article, we will take a look at 4 players whom the franchise owners would regret not retaining.

#4 Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch is currently the best opener in T20 international cricket. The record-holder of the highest-ever T20I score was in the Kings XI Punjab ranks last time around. However, Finchy was nowhere close to his best and had a season to forget.

The KXIP management showed him the exit doors ahead of the IPL 2019. It was a wrong choice considering his abilities as a T20 player and the damage he can do when he is at his best. Also, it is to be considered that Finch batted in the middle order during the last IPL which is not his natural position.

The Kings XI Punjab will regret letting go a player of Finch's class. He could have been very destructive at the top and along with either KL Rahul or Chris Gayle would have formed the most dangerous opening combination in the league.

1 / 3 NEXT