IPL 2019: 3 Positive vibes for the new look Delhi Capitals from the opening game

Delhi Capitals started their campaign on a winning note

The 3rd match of the tournament and their respective first matches of IPL 2019, resulted in Delhi Capitals trumping the Mumbai Indians by 37 runs.

Mumbai Indians won the toss at home and decided to put DC in to bat. There were plenty of surprise faces when Mumbai played their surprise uncapped player of the season, Rashikh Salam while Yuvraj Singh started his new campaign as a Mumbai player.

Mumbai started on a strong note getting the wicket of Shaw but a special inning from Rishabh Pant meant Mumbai Indians had a mountain to climb in the second innings. Early strikes from the comeback man Ishant Sharma meant their main man-Rohit Sharma was back in the hut and it was only going to get tougher from there.

There were some handy cameos from Pollard and Krunal Pandya while Yuvraj Singh top-scored with a well-made 53 but that alone was never going to be enough for Mumbai to register their first win of the campaign. Here are 3 reasons why DC won:

#1 Rishabh Pant's form

Rishabh Pant scored a blazing 78

For a long time now, people have been talking about Rishabh Pant being the successor of MS Dhoni and today he showed just why he is rated so highly.

Coming in to bat at 5 raised a few eyebrows from the fans of Pant, but he seized his opportunity with both hands and blasted his way to a match-winning 78*. With 7 fours and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 289, the night belonged to Pant.

He thumped the Mumbai bowlers all over the park, not showing mercy to any of the bowlers including Bumrah who has been in great form for the past year or so. The young Indian wicketkeeper scored over 500 runs last campaign and he looks likely to continue in the same vein again this year.

