IPL 2019: 3 reasons why Virat Kohli should step down as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (Credit: iplt20.com)

Different year, but almost the same outcome. Royal Challengers Bangalore have become somewhat of a parody team in the Indian Premier League. Despite having some of the best players in the world over the years, they have rarely been able to display a consistent level of dominance in the tournament.

Teams like Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad completely changed their outlooks after a few bad seasons and even Delhi Capitals have a new look to their side this time around.

And it was this very Delhi team that just beat the Challengers in another disappointing match for Virat Kohli and his men. Many are calling for Bangalore to follow the same path Kolkata did all those years ago - and that would mean that stripping Kohli of the captaincy.

Here are three reasons why that should happen…

#1 Facts don’t lie

When RCB announced Kohli as their captain in 2014, they were hoping that he could lead them to glory as he had done with the Indian U19 team. However, 5 years later, all those hopes and dreams might have been quashed.

Leaving aside this edition of the IPL, RCB have only qualified for the playoffs twice under the captaincy of Kohli. In 2016, they made the final but it was more because of Kohli the batsman than Kohli the captain.

The Indian superstar made a mammoth 973 runs – which is the highest in a single season of the IPL in its history – and it was on the back of his performances that RCB reached the final (though Shane Watson and Yuzi Chahal were very good with the ball themselves).

In the other three seasons, they finished last, second last and third last in the league table, respectively – and that is pretty disappointing for a team that always had some of the best batsmen in the game.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement