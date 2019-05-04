IPL 2019: 3 records likely to be broken by the end of this season

Dhoni and Rohit ( Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is reaching its last phase. Already, this season has been a well-packed treat for the fans with nail-biting finishes, super overs, comebacks, and hat-tricks. The league matches are almost over, and the mission playoffs has started to gather momentum. Already, the Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have qualified for the playoffs.

The IPL is a tournament which gives rise to new kinds of shots, new records and a new type of cricket. Almost 50 matches are up in this season's IPL. There have been a few controversial moments like Ashwin's Mankading incident and Dhoni's pitch invasion. Then there were some nail-biting finishes like RCB's 1-run victory, DC's thrilling super over win and CSK's last over finishes.

The tournament has accumulated a number of records, controversies, milestones in its bag. But in this article, we take a look at 3 all-time records that might be broken this season.

#1 Most Dismissals in IPL

MS Dhoni ( Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is an irreplaceable player for the Chennai Super Kings. He has been leading the franchise since the first edition of the tournament. In the 12 years of his IPL career, he has got an excellent career chart, various records, and fame.

Now, it is time to add the name of MS Dhoni in another record chart. Like the phrase "Another feather in the king's crown", MS Dhoni is all set to make an all-time wicketkeeping record.

Dhoni has represented two franchises of the Indian Premier League. He has represented Chennai Super Kings and the Rising Pune Supergiants, having played 186 matches in all. In these matches, the former Indian captain has affected 128 dismissals, consisting of 90 catches and 38 stumpings.

Currently, Dinesh Karthik leads the wicketkeeping charts with 130 dismissals. He has played 180 matches and affected 100 dismissals by catches and another 30 by stumpings. With the help of his lightning hands, MS Dhoni may lead this chart by the end of the season.

