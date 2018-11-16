IPL 2019: 3 Released players that Rajasthan Royals could look to buy at the auction

Who should Rajasthan buy at the auction to fill the chinks in their armor?

Rajasthan Royals finished 4th in IPL 2018, losing to Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator. The Royals gained momentum in the last few games when Jos Buttler was promoted up the order, but they couldn't keep up their good form until the very end.

The Royals have announced the list of players they have retained and those who they have released.

Retained players: Ajinkya Rahane, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Gopal, Aryaman Birla, Sudhesan Midhun, Prashant Chopra, Stuart Binny, Rahul Tripathi, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mahipal Lomror, Jos, Buttler, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, Jofra Archer, Ish Sodhi

Released players: D'Arcy Short, Heinrich Klaasen, Ben Laughlin, Dane Peterson, Zahir Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Jaydev Unadkat, Anureet Singh, Ankit Sharma, and Jatin Saxena.

Among the released players, D'Arcy Short and the highly priced Jaydev Unadkat were the biggest names, and Rajasthan would need to get replacements for them.

Here are 3 released players who the Rajasthan Royals could look to sign in the IPL 2019 Auction.

#3 Mohammed Shami (Delhi Daredevils)

The Delhi Daredevils let go of Mohammed Shami along with several other big names for the upcoming IPL season. Shami picked just 3 wickets in the 4 games he played but many felt he was under-utilised by Delhi.

He had a decent Ranji season, picking up 24 wickets for Bengal, and had a good time with the national side in the Test Series against West Indies.

Mohammed Shami in action for the Delhi Daredevils

Rajasthan thought that they had a quality Indian fast bowler in Unadkat but he disappointed. They could certainly look at Shami as a replacement for Unadkat.

Shami can swing the ball both ways and is a decent death bowler as well. He can be deadly while partnering with Jofra Archer, and the team also has all-rounder Ben Stokes who can bowl a few crucial overs as well.

Shami will look to revive his struggling limited overs career if he is given the opportunity to play in the IPL.

