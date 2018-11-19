IPL 2019: 3 teams where Axar Patel could best fit in

Axar Patel was surprisingly released by the KXIP ahead of the auction for IPL 2019

The IPL's mid-season player-trade window saw some big names swapping sides. At the end of the eventful phase, the teams submitted the roster of players retained and released. On the list of the stars on whom the axe fell, Axar Patel was a surprising inclusion.

The KXIP spinner had been a backbone of his side through their dismal years and was retained by the men in red and silver. However, after bagging Ravichandran Ashwin and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, the need for Axar Patel's left-arm spin was seldom felt.

The 24-year-old left-arm orthodox spinner from Gujarat has played 73 IPL games scoring 740 runs at a strike rate of 130 and grabbing 69 IPL scalps. Previously, Axar has represented Mumbai Indians in 2013 with whom he did not get a single game. Hence, all his IPL games have come for the Kings XI Punjab.

Axar made his IPL debut on April 18, 2014, against the Chennai Super Kings at Abu Dhabi. His performances in that edition helped him secure a place in the Indian side later that year. For India, Axar has always been a consistent performer in the limited opportunities that he has got.

Axar has got all the attributes of a good T20 player. He bowls his 4 overs with getting noticed and can wield his willow in death overs to good effect. As a result, Axar should be one of the hottest property in the pool of players for the next IPL auction. He is someone at whom almost every franchise would give a shot.

It would be interesting to watch the tussle between the franchises when Axar's name comes up at the auction. Let us take a look at the 3 teams where the left-arm off-spinner would best fit in.

