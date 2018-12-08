IPL 2019: 3 teams that can pick Reeza Hendricks in the auction

Reeza Hendricks recently smashed back-to-back hundreds in MSL T20

South Africa's new T20 league, Mzansi Super League (MSL), has been the centre of attraction for cricket fans with some big names playing in the event. The league features six teams and its final is scheduled for December 16.

Several players have displayed scintillating performances in the tourney and the one name that has made most of it is Reeza Hendricks, the Jozi Stars opener. The right-handed batsman has so far made 346 runs in the six matches at a whopping average of 115. He currently leads the top scorer's list of the tournament.

Reeza, just some days back, joined an elite list of players to have scored two consecutive hundreds in the T20 cricket. These sensational figures in MSL have made him a player to watch for the upcoming IPL auction. Several franchises would be wanting to buy him.

In this article, we find three teams that might like his service the most.

#1 Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished as runners-up of IPL 2018

After releasing Shikhar Dhawan and Alex Hales in the trade window, Sunrisers Hyderabad would be in search of a good opener at the auction and Hendricks could well fit their needs. He is probably in form of his life and might help SRH go far in IPL 2019.

With less than a fortnight remaining for the auction, Hyderabad think-tank should keep Reeza in their plans.

#2 Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB finished sixth last season

RCB had a forgettable IPL 2018, finishing sixth in the points table. They lost eight out of the fourteen games and despite having a strong batting line-up, the Virat Kohli-led side failed to deliver in most of the matches.

They recently left out both their overseas openers in the likes of Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock and might like to insert Hendricks at the auction. The Protea can help Bangalore get those important strong starts and hence get them going in the tournament.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals needs a good opener at the top

Rajasthan Royals might like Reeza Hendricks' services as they too lack a fiery opener at the top. They also removed a couple of overseas opening specialist ahead of the upcoming season.

For now, skipper Ajinkya Rahane is the only prominent opener in their side and getting Reeza can surely get them on track. The former is a solid player who usually prefers going deep into the innings while as latter likes to go after the bowler. It would make a good opening duo for RR.

