IPL 2019: 3 teams that could change their captain ahead of the new season

Silambarasan Kv FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 659 // 24 Dec 2018, 18:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is one most successful T20 leagues in the world. Ever since the first edition of the cash-rich T20 league, it has gained popularity with each passing year. The tournament has captured our attention with its huge sixes, mind-blowing dismissals and unbelievable catches.

The 12th edition of the IPL will be played in 2019 and there will be a lot of changes in the teams. The IPL franchises retained and released several players before the auction, and they went for some players at the auction to fill the voids left in their respective teams.

A few of the teams would also look to change the captains ahead of the next season of the IPL. A successful captain is one who can absorb the pressure and make the correct decisions in the end, and not every team has been lucky to find someone like that in the past.

Here, let us take a look at the three teams that could change their captains ahead of the 12th edition of the IPL.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith

Rajasthan Royals returned to the IPL in 2018 after serving a two-year ban, and decided to retain Steve Smith for that edition. But the former Aussie skipper could not participate in the IPL due to the ball-tampering incident.

They then appointed Ajinkya Rahane as their new skipper for the 11th edition of the IPL. Under his captaincy, RR qualified for the playoffs.

Ahead of the upcoming edition of the cash-rich T20 league, we can expect a change in captaincy for the Rajasthan franchise. Smith will be completing his one-year suspension in March, and will look to take over the captaincy from Rahane.

Smith is one of the most underrated captains in the IPL. So far, the former Aussie skipper has captained 24 games and won 16, with an impressive winning percentage of about 67. Under his captaincy, Pune went on to reach the finals of IPL 2017.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Rahane has an ordinary record as a captain in the IPL. He has captained 16 games and won 7, with a winning percentage of 43.75.

Smith also has better numbers than Rahane with the bat.

Considering the past records, the Rajasthan franchise could appoint Smith as their skipper for the next season of the IPL.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement