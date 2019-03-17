×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 3 teams that are unlikely to win the title this year

Nikhil Gupta
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
13   //    17 Mar 2019, 02:41 IST

Only a few days are left for the much-anticipated IPL 2019 to start. The preparations of all the teams are in full swing; the practice sessions have started, and everyone seems ready to get into the thick of the action. 

With the squads already finalized for all the teams, there are a few teams which have certain weaknesses that could prove to be a big hurdle in their journey towards the coveted IPL trophy. In this article, we look at 3 teams that would struggle to win the title this year due to the problems with their squads. 

#1 Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab
Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab are one of those teams who tend to start well but somehow lose their way as the tournament progresses, and ultimately get out of contention for the trophy. 

One of the major weakness for the team this year is the lack of firepower in the middle and lower order. Apart from Chris Gayle and KL Rahul at the top, the Kings lack an impactful batsman who can take away the game from the opposition single-handedly.

David Miller’s form would play a huge role in deciding the fate of the team. A lot rests on his shoulders in providing stability to the middle order and also providing the finishing touches which the Kings lacked last season.

Another major concern for them would be the form of Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin has been away from limited overs cricket for a while, and that would definitely have an impact on his play.

Punjab also seem to be short of Indian pacers. Mohammed Shami has not been that good in the shortest format, which could be a concern for them. With Ankit Rajpoot still being young, a lot would rest on Shami to provide the early breakthroughs and also contain the batsmen in the death overs. 

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Kings XI Punjab Royal Challengers Bangalore AB de Villiers Virat Kohli Leisure Reading
IPL 2019: 5 wrist spinners to watch for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 promising Indian players who will be playing their maiden IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with centuries for multiple IPL teams
RELATED STORY
8 football teams and their IPL equivalents
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 6 upcoming players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 3 IPL Records By Chris Gayle
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why KXIP might clinch their maiden IPL title this year
RELATED STORY
10 Best IPL Players of all time
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Newcomers who can set the league on fire
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Top 3 low-profile buys who can shine this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us