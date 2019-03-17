IPL 2019: 3 teams that are unlikely to win the title this year

Nikhil Gupta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 13 // 17 Mar 2019, 02:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Only a few days are left for the much-anticipated IPL 2019 to start. The preparations of all the teams are in full swing; the practice sessions have started, and everyone seems ready to get into the thick of the action.

With the squads already finalized for all the teams, there are a few teams which have certain weaknesses that could prove to be a big hurdle in their journey towards the coveted IPL trophy. In this article, we look at 3 teams that would struggle to win the title this year due to the problems with their squads.

#1 Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab

Kings XI Punjab are one of those teams who tend to start well but somehow lose their way as the tournament progresses, and ultimately get out of contention for the trophy.

One of the major weakness for the team this year is the lack of firepower in the middle and lower order. Apart from Chris Gayle and KL Rahul at the top, the Kings lack an impactful batsman who can take away the game from the opposition single-handedly.

David Miller’s form would play a huge role in deciding the fate of the team. A lot rests on his shoulders in providing stability to the middle order and also providing the finishing touches which the Kings lacked last season.

Another major concern for them would be the form of Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin has been away from limited overs cricket for a while, and that would definitely have an impact on his play.

Punjab also seem to be short of Indian pacers. Mohammed Shami has not been that good in the shortest format, which could be a concern for them. With Ankit Rajpoot still being young, a lot would rest on Shami to provide the early breakthroughs and also contain the batsmen in the death overs.