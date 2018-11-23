IPL Auction 2019: 3 teams who should target Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips is a dashing wicket-keeper batsman hailing from New Zealand. He has been the part of Auckland and Jamaican Tallawahs in Super Smash and Caribbean Premier League respectively. He represented New Zealand in 2016 U-19 World Cup in Bangladesh.

The 21-year-old has proved to be a worthy opening batsman while playing for these teams. He has played 49 T20 matches in which he has scored 1415 runs including 2 centuries to his name. His T20 career strike rate is 133.61.

Here are the three teams who should target Phillips in the upcoming auction:

#1 Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders had a great campaign in the IPL 2018. They secured the third position in the tournament. Dinesh Karthik had a great time with his debut captaincy in the IPL history who led his team to the playoffs but they were unfortunately knocked out by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunil Narine had failed to impress with the bat since the Caribbean Premier League and has been out of form. Also, Chris Lynn is injury prone and most of the Australian players are unlikely to playing the full tournament in order to prepare for the ICC World Cup 2019.

KKR needs someone to give a breezy start at the top. There may be a chance that Robin Uthappa might open the innings but he will need a dashing opening partner.

Phillips could be a good choice for KKR as an opening batsman as New Zealand Cricket has allowed its players to play the whole tournament.

#2 Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH side

Shikhar Dhawan has been a successful opener for Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2013. However, he has been released by Sunrisers Hyderabad and is now with Delhi Daredevils. Explosive English batsman Alex Hales too has been released.

David Warner was among the banned trio and is expected to be back in the Australian squad for the ICC World Cup 2019. He will be playing the IPL till April and is unlikely to be available after May due to preparations for the World Cup.

Southpaw Phillips could be a possible option for SRH.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals had a quite remarkable tournament. They secured the fourth position after being knocked out by KKR in the Eliminator.

Debutant D'Arcy Short, who is a BBL star, has failed to make an impact in the IPL. He scored 115 runs in 7 matches with a strike rate of 116.16 and a highest score of 44. Jos Buttler had a great tournament after being promoted to the opening slot. He helped his team to qualify for the playoffs without any assistance.

As the English players are unlikely to be available for the full tournament, Royals would need an opener who can provide a blazing start. Phillips is a good option for the Royals.