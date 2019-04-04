IPL 2019: 3 things Royal Challengers Bangalore must do to revive their season

Royal Challengers Banglore have a lot of problems to sort out (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

When IPL 2019 started, Royal Challengers Bangalore fans were very optimistic about their chances of winning the tournament this year but what has followed in the first four matches has been the same old story for RCB and their supporters, as they have lost every single match, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of the Rajasthan Royals.

The main problem here is the manner of those defeats, as barring the match against Mumbai Indians, RCB have been outplayed in every single match. There are a lot of problems at RCB as not one batsman in their middle order looks in good nick and their bowling hasn't been great too.

Virat Kohli has a lot of problems to deal with, starting with the team combinations. So, keeping all that in mind, here are the 3 things that RCB must do to revive their already faltering season.

#3 Get the opening combination sorted

Virat Kohli ( Image Courtesy: IPLT20 /BCCI)

This has been RCB'S biggest problem since Chris Gayle left the franchise as they just haven't found a strong and trusted opening combination to stick with. This year also, they have tried many different combinations and the RCB team management just can't seem to get it right.

They have played three different opening combinations in the four matches that they have played in this year's IPL. Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel have been tried two times, while Patel has also opened with Shimron Hetmyer and Moeen Ali.

What is constant is that Parthiv is going to open the batting but they just can't seem to find a worthy opening partner for him. Right now, the Indian skipper and the best batsman in the world, Kohli looks to be the safest bet at the top of the order. RCB just have to get this right as openers always set the tone for an innings.

