IPL 2019: 3 Unknown pacers who could surprise the league

Yet another stimulating edition of Indian Premier League is here and the fans just can't wait to watch their favourite cricketers getting back in action. The cash-rich is not only about money and entertainment. It also provides a big opportunity to unknown players to play along with some world-class players and display their potential to make a name for themselves in the cricket world.

T20 is often considered as batsmen's game but it is the bowlers who win matches with their economical and wicket-taking bowling. And among bowlers, fast bowlers always play a key role for their team as they usually bowl in powerplay and during the slog overs when the batsmen try to score quick runs. Therefore, the importance of fast bowlers for any team is very much.

IPL 2019 will witness many top-class pacers like Jasprit Bumrah, Andrew Tye, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Jofra Archer and many more. Here, we take a gander at three unknown fast bowlers who could surprise the spectators in the 12th season of IPL.

#3 Harry Gurney

Harry Gurney is a cricketer who plays for the England cricket team. He has a good pace and variations in his bowling and moreover, he is a left-armer which makes him a very useful bowler in the shortest format of the game.

The 32-year-old has quite impressive T20 numbers as he has taken 145 wickets from 120 innings at an average of 22.93 and an economy rate of 7.71 with 4/17 being his best.

The left-arm pacer was bought by KKR for INR 75 lakh. Considering Gurney's potential, he can prove to be a bargain buy for KKR in IPL 2019.

Whether it is the matter bowling in powerplay or in death overs, the left arm seamer has all the qualities that a T20 specialist should possess. Hence, he could be one of the surprising players of IPL 2019.

