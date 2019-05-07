IPL 2019: 3 Unsold players who could have helped KXIP to qualify for the playoffs

Kings XI Punjab ( Image Courtesy - BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The Kings XI Punjab looked a like power-packed team at the start of the Indian Premier League 2019,. With KL Rahul's match winning form and Chris Gayle's supporting starts, Kings XI Punjab started their season in the right manner. But as the season progressed, they started losing games in the powerplay battles and ultimately finished sixth in the table with 12 points from 14 outings. The franchise didn't have decent seamers, who could disturb the batsmen in the powerplay and keep them quiet in the death overs. KXIP also didn't have many sustainable middle order batsmen, who could keep the hopes of the team alive when the top order failed.

Now, let us see the three unsold players, who could have been helped KXIP to march into the playoffs.

#1 Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary - ( Image Courtesy - BCCI/IPLT20.com)

The 33-year-old is a middle order batsman and is also a handy leg-break bowler. Manoj Tiwary has played for the Kolkata Knight Riders, the Kings XI Punjab and the Rising Pune Supergiants in the IPL. He has played 98 matches, scored 1695 runs and has remained not out 26 times. With seven half centuries to his name, it seems he could have helped the Kings XI Punjab's frail middle order. Though KL Rahul gave them a decent start in almost every match, KXIP failed to convert his efforts into victories. If there had been a player like Tiwary in the no.4 or no.5 position, it would have been an additional headache for the opponents.

The team could have also used a part- time bowler like him to surprise the batsmen. Though he had a good season in 2017 for the Rising Pune Supergiants, Tiwary failed to leave his mark in in IPL 2018.

