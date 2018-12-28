IPL 2019: 3 weakest bowling attacks on the paper

Atharva Apte

Royal Challengers Bangalore

T20 cricket is not only about runs as many cricket fans believe. At the end of the day, it is the bowling which ultimately decides the fate of a match. It has been seen so many times in the past that teams having gargantuan batting line-ups fail to win matches because of their inability to defend big scores.

It has not been wrongly said that bowling is more valuable than the batting. Sides having a lethal bowling attack but fragile batting line-up can still compete in big tournaments against good teams. However, it is rare to see it happening the other way around.

In the IPL 2019 Auction, some teams were unable to find the right bowlers to make their bowling attack complete. These teams have been left with scarce resources in the bowling department and would hope their bowlers make the best of what they have.

In this article, let us have a look at the three bowling attacks that look the weakest on the paper.

Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals' bowling attack appears to be very weak on paper. They are looking quite short of experience. Most of the Rajasthan bowlers are uncapped, or if capped, have played very little international cricket.

Apart from Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, there is not a single fast bowler who has had the reputation of winning matches single-handedly over a long period of time. Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron and Dhawal Kulkarni have played for India but are not considered threatening.

The spin-bowling too is very thin on experience and the only international spinner is Ish Sodhi. The Rajasthan Royals are going to struggle if their young guns do not deliver and will have to find a way to make things work.

Bowling options: Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Stuart Binny, Jaydev Unadkat, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, Dhawal Kulkarni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Ish Sodhi, S Midhun, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror.

