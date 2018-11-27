IPL 2019: 3 weakest teams based on the players retained

Atharva Apte FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 637 // 27 Nov 2018, 00:26 IST

The month of November saw the IPL teams bring out the list of their players retained ahead of next edition. At the same time, those who weren't adding any value to the table were bid adieu by the franchises.

Now, each franchise has a bunch of players in their hand and a plan regarding how to make the best out of the IPL Auction. While some teams opted to retain the key players around which the team will be built, others messed up quite badly and are left with squads that are incomplete in all aspects.

These teams are no match for the top sides who have a settled squad and all bases covered. In this article, we will take a look at the three weakest IPL sides based on the bunch of players retained.

#3 Delhi Daredevils

The Delhi Daredevils, after another horrible season in 2018, have swung the axe, letting go many of their big names including hometown hero Gautam Gambhir, Mohammed Shami, and Glenn Maxwell. Delhi acquired Shikhar Dhawan from the SRH by trading Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, and Vijay Shankar.

The set of retained players is a relatively inexperienced one with only Shikhar Dhawan and Amit Mishra being the two who have played all the seasons of the IPL. The exuberance can be fascinating in a young side but the lack of experience leads to the downfall more often than not.

However, the players retained by Delhi are talented which seems to be the only consolation. If the young guns don't fire, then Delhi Daredevils would be in for another lackluster of a season. All in all, the squad is not the strongest and needs a lot of penetration and experience in both the batting and bowling department.

Squad: Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Rishabh Pant, Manjot Kalra, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Morris, Amit Mishra, Jayant Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Rahul Tewatia.

