IPL 2019: 3 youngsters who could be game changers for Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have a good crop of youngsters who could be potential game changers

Rajasthan Royals have always been an IPL team that has relied heavily on youngsters to get them through. IPL 2019 is no different as they have once again shown their faith in youngsters and unknown talent to take them to the victory stands. Even in IPL 2008, when they won the IPL trophy, a major share of the work was done by youngsters which came as a surprise for other IPL teams.

In IPL 2019, a number of youngsters who can be potential game changers are part of the Rajasthan Royals setup. From the likes of Rahul Tripathi and Riyan Parag to the new recruits Manan Vohra and Oshane Thomas, they have their fair share of youngsters to choose from. Here in this article, we are looking at the 3 youngsters who could be the game changers for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019.

#3 Krishnappa Gowtham

Krishnappa Gowtham

Krishnappa Gowtham played a major role in the campaign of Rajasthan Royals in the last season of IPL. He was a handy all-rounder with the ability to bowl in the power play and contain the run flow. Add to that, he has immense ability to strike the ball cleanly as a finisher. His strike rate of 196.87 in the last IPL was terrific and was the highest in the last season of IPL, showcasing the possibility of how good a game changer he can be.

Rajasthan Royals will once again expect him to shoulder the burden of bowling in the power play overs and get early breakthroughs. While his compatriot Shreyas Gopal will get the luxury of bowling in the middle overs, Gowtham will be entrusted with the tougher tasks for the team.

Krishnappa Gowtham himself will also be looking forward to taking his game to another level and get possible pathways into the National team scenario. For that, IPL 2019 will be crucial and he will turn out to be the game changer Rajasthan Royals need in IPL 2019.

