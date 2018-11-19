×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

IPL 2019: 4 overseas players who should have been released by their teams

Shreyas
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.70K   //    19 Nov 2018, 18:23 IST

The IPL 2019 is set to have an early start next year owing to the World Cup. The franchises have already started to make preparations for the upcoming season and announced the list of players who they have retained and those who they have released, ahead of the auction which is scheduled to take place mid- December.


Pollard should've been released by the Mumbai Indians
Pollard should've been released by the Mumbai Indians

Many surprises awaited fans on seeing the retention list as many prominent names were released while few poor performers were retained. Glenn Maxwell (DD), Aaron Finch (KXIP), Yuvraj Singh (KXIP), Brendon Mccullum (RCB) and Mitchell Starc (KKR) were a few big names to be released.

While most of the released players will feature in the auction, there were a few players who were surprisingly retained.

Here are the players that each team needed to release.

#1 Chennai Super Kings- Sam Billings

Sam Billings
Sam Billings

Sam Billings won CSK a crucial game after a Kolkata Knight Riders and Andre Russell blitzkrieg left them with a big total to chase down. He didn't make any significant contributions after that and was a player who didn't fit into the side. The team already has many all-rounders like him and he wasn't the first choice to play. In the 10 matches, he got to play 8 innings and managed just 108 runs at a poor average of 13.50.

Releasing Billings would have freed up some purse though CSK already has quite some money remaining. More importantly, it would free up an overseas slot which CSK could use to strengthen their pace attack or buy a quality all rounder. While players like Karn Sharma and Harbhajan Singh deserved to be released, no move would have benefited CSK as much as this one.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Tim Southee Kieron Pollard
Shreyas
ANALYST
Shreyas is an ardent sports fan and enjoys playing cricket, kabaddi and football. He is enthusiastic about writing and loves writing about kabaddi and cricket.
IPL 2019: 5 players who shouldn't have been released by...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 released players who could be expensive buys...
RELATED STORY
IPL Retention 2019: Ranking the teams based on retained...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 teams that could be in contention for...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Debutants Who Can Start A Bidding War In The...
RELATED STORY
One Indian player each franchise could release before IPL...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Shimron Hetmyer could be the hottest property...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Players who could be released by RCB
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: 5 released players RCB should target 
RELATED STORY
One player each team should have ideally released before...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us