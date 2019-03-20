×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 4 players who might be playing their last IPL

Devansh Bilala
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
594   //    20 Mar 2019, 23:51 IST

IPL 2019 is around the corner and there is a lot of buzz and excitement regarding the current Indian players and players who are making their debut. Since last year, franchises are looking to recruit talented youngsters in place of players who have been playing the IPL for a long period of time.

Here we look at some big players who might be playing their last IPL this year.

#1 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh

The Indian superstar needs no introduction. He has been one of the most destructive left-handed batsmen India has ever produced. He has been instrumental in many of India's famous wins like the NatWest Final, World T20 title in 2007 and 2011 Cricket World Cup.

In the IPL, Yuvraj Singh has been a part of as many as 6 teams like Kings XI Punjab, Pune Warriors India, Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils), Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and would be playing for Mumbai Indians this year. He has been a hot commodity amongst IPL teams and has been receiving huge sums of money by the teams. He was bought at a whopping price of Rs 14 crores by RCB in 2014, which was bettered by Delhi in 2015 where they paid 16 crores for his services.

But his stocks after the IPL 2015 have taken a downfall. He was bought by SRH at a price of 7 crores in 2016 and by KXIP for a price of Rs 2 crores in 2018. He had a horrid time in the last IPL where he just scored 64 runs in 7 matches, which led to KXIP to release him the following year.

This year he would be playing for the Mumbai Indians who bought him in the third round of auction at a price of just Rs 1 crore. If he does not have a decent IPL, we might not see him return again for the next year.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Mumbai Indians Yuvraj Singh Lasith Malinga
Devansh Bilala
CONTRIBUTOR
IPL 2019: 5 players who might be playing for the last time
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 4 Players who might play their last IPL in 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Players who could be playing their last season
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Indian cricketing giants that might be playing their last IPL this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One Player from each team who could be playing their last season
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who could be playing their last IPL this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 6 Players who have lost their charm in recent times
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Four international greats who failed in IPL
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 veterans for whom the upcoming season of IPL would be a do-or-die
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: One player from each team who might be the leading run scorer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us