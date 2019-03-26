IPL 2019: 5 batsmen from the ICC Top 10 T20I Rankings who aren't playing this year

Anderson Edward FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.21K // 26 Mar 2019, 20:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Maxwell and Finch led their respective sides to the Big Bash 2018/19 finals

The twelfth season of the Indian Premier League has started. Cricketers from around the world have begun to entertain the Indian crowd with their jaw-dropping performances. IPL is known for featuring the greatest of the game.

Thus, the league has a reputation for being a star-studded one. New talented players also get the opportunity to be recognised. This season of IPL will be no different. It will be a perfect blend of new talents and popular veterans.

Batting is one of the most interesting aspects of the T20 format. The role of the batsmen in the fast-paced league is a very attractive one. They are tasked with the responsibility to hit frequent sixes and boundaries when situations demand.

There are some star batsmen in the 2019 IPL. However, some of the top-ranked ICC T20I batsmen don't play the 2019 IPL due to some reasons. Let us have a look at these star batsmen and the reason why they won't play.

#5 D'Arcy Short

The BBL sensation D'Arcy Short will not play IPL 2019

As of this writing, D'Arcy Short is the seventh top ICC T20I batsman. He had been among the ICC top 10 T20I batsmen for a while now. Currently, Short has 592 runs in 20 T20I matches. He was the breakout star during Big Bash 2017/18 season.

As a result, he got roped in by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2018 IPL. However, his performance during the season failed to impress the team management. Thus, he was released ahead of the 2019 IPL.

Short's release doesn't mean that he is underperforming recently. The southpaw is still at his absolute best. He was exceptional during BBL 2018/19 where he notched up 637 runs from 15 matches with an average of 53.08.

With enough chances, the Australian batsman can prove to be the next big thing in IPL but that doesn't seem to happen this year. The IPL teams had surely suspected him to be a World Cup probable player and his base price of ₹2.00 crores must have sounded a bit high for them. Thus, he went unsold at the auctions.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement