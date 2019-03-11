IPL 2019: 5 'old' players who can still light up the tournament this year

Aditya Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 597 // 11 Mar 2019, 19:36 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh and Amit Mishra are some of the oldest players to play in IPL 2019

Excitement amongst cricket fans all over the world is at its peak at the moment, as IPL 2019 is set to commence in a couple of weeks' time.

The IPL has been known to give opportunities to young batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders; numerous players have come into the ranks by shining in this very tournament. However, some of the veteran cricket players with massive experience on their back have also shone in the recent past, defying their age and putting in remarkable performances.

The upcoming IPL season is not at all an exception. On that note, let us take a look at five 'old' cricketers who are still capable of winning matches for their team.

Note: MS Dhoni has been excluded because his importance to the CSK team is fairly obvious.

#5 Amit Mishra

Age: 36 (DOB 24-11-1982)

Team: Delhi Capitals

Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra is one of the most experienced spinners playing at the moment and has already achieved some major landmarks in his career. He understands the opposition batsmen's style of play, and his experience even helps other bowlers to a great extent.

The right-arm leg-break bowler is 36 years old but similar to previous IPL seasons, this year too he will be a big threat to the batsmen of other sides.

Advertisement

#4 Yusuf Pathan

Age 36 (DOB 17-11-1982)

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan has always been a high-profile name in IPL. He is an accomplished finisher and one of the most experienced batsmen in the tournament this year.

This season, with the presence of all-rounders such as Abhishek Sharma and Vijay Shankar in the team, Pathan may have to strive harder than usual to cement his place. He is the oldest cricketer in the Sunrisers squad (36) this year.