×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 5 'old' players who can still light up the tournament this year

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
597   //    11 Mar 2019, 19:36 IST

Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh and Amit Mishra are some of the oldest players to play in IPL 2019
Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh and Amit Mishra are some of the oldest players to play in IPL 2019

Excitement amongst cricket fans all over the world is at its peak at the moment, as IPL 2019 is set to commence in a couple of weeks' time.

The IPL has been known to give opportunities to young batsmen, bowlers and all-rounders; numerous players have come into the ranks by shining in this very tournament. However, some of the veteran cricket players with massive experience on their back have also shone in the recent past, defying their age and putting in remarkable performances.

The upcoming IPL season is not at all an exception. On that note, let us take a look at five 'old' cricketers who are still capable of winning matches for their team.

Note: MS Dhoni has been excluded because his importance to the CSK team is fairly obvious.

#5 Amit Mishra

Age: 36 (DOB 24-11-1982)

Team: Delhi Capitals

Amit Mishra
Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra is one of the most experienced spinners playing at the moment and has already achieved some major landmarks in his career. He understands the opposition batsmen's style of play, and his experience even helps other bowlers to a great extent.

The right-arm leg-break bowler is 36 years old but similar to previous IPL seasons, this year too he will be a big threat to the batsmen of other sides.

Advertisement

#4 Yusuf Pathan

Age 36 (DOB 17-11-1982)

Team: Sunrisers Hyderabad

Yusuf Pathan
Yusuf Pathan

Yusuf Pathan has always been a high-profile name in IPL. He is an accomplished finisher and one of the most experienced batsmen in the tournament this year.

This season, with the presence of all-rounders such as Abhishek Sharma and Vijay Shankar in the team, Pathan may have to strive harder than usual to cement his place. He is the oldest cricketer in the Sunrisers squad (36) this year.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab Yuvraj Singh Chris Gayle
IPL 2019: 3 players for whom the next IPL could be the last
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the best all-rounder for each team
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with centuries for multiple IPL teams
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Possible openers for each IPL side
RELATED STORY
10 Best IPL Players of all time
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: 5 players with most appearances in IPL history
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who played IPL and then played for India
RELATED STORY
7 quintessential IPL records for every enthusiast
RELATED STORY
IPL: Top 5 batting performances in the IPL playoffs
RELATED STORY
IPL 2017: Batsmen with most 50s in a single season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
England Women in India 2019
England in West Indies 2019
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Domestic Other Matches
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us