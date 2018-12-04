×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: 5 overseas players who could go for big money at the auction

Shubham Kulkarni
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.41K   //    04 Dec 2018, 23:30 IST

IPL Auction will be held on 18th December at Jaipur
IPL Auction will be held on 18th December at Jaipur

On 18th December when most of the eyes will be on the Test between India and Australia at Perth, there will be a few eyes focused on Jaipur to see who gets much money. The IPL 2019 auction has been scheduled on 18th December at Jaipur.

Even though the auction is a low-key affair there will be a lot of people following it. That’s the beauty of the IPL and its auction. People want to know which players have been bought by their favourite team and for how much money. They want to know who got the highest bid whereas who all went unsold.

There are also talks that a part of this year’s IPL won’t take place in India. So this changes the whole dynamics. There are completely new grounds, no home advantage and players need to get adjusted to these conditions pretty quickly. Due to this reason, overseas players will get more importance.

But there is another side to this IPL. With the World Cup taking place just after the IPL, many overseas players won’t be available for the whole season. So picking overseas players at a high price would be like a double-edged sword. They might take you to the playoffs but won’t be available for the most important of the tournament.

But still, there are quite a few stars which have been released by their respective franchises who would once again attract high bids in this auction. So, let’s have a look at 5 such overseas players who could go for big money. 

5. Glenn Maxwell

After a poor season in 2018, Maxwell is back in the auction
After a poor season in 2018, Maxwell is back in the auction

No matter how poor a season Maxwell has, he is always there to attract bidders. In 2017 he didn’t have a great season with KXIP and so they released him. Still in 2018 he was picked for 9 Crore by DD.

He once again had a really miserable IPL and has been released this year as well. So Maxwell is back at the auction. Maxwell had a brilliant IPL season in 2014 when KXIP reached the final, but since then he has just hasn’t stepped up.

Being an aggressive middle-order batsman who can bowl some tight overs sounds a great package, but the fact remains that he doesn’t deliver when his team is in need. IPL going abroad might help him a bit and so he has been slotted at No. 5 on this list.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL Auction 2019 Chennai Super Kings Kings XI Punjab Aaron Finch Mohammad Shahzad IPL 2018 Teams & Squad IPL 2018 News
Shubham Kulkarni
ANALYST
IPL 2019: 3 Players who could ramp up the youth factor at...
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: 3 teams who could buy Joe Root
RELATED STORY
IPL Auction 2019: 3 players who could replace Mark Wood...
RELATED STORY
6 times Kings XI Punjab overspent on their players in the...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 auctions: 5 Released players Kings XI Punjab...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Indian players who could lead to a bidding war
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: 5 players KXIP should sign in the auction
RELATED STORY
2019 IPL auction: One bowler each team could buy
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Auction: 5 Players KXIP should release before...
RELATED STORY
One batsman each team could sign in IPL Auction 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us