IPL 2019: 5 overseas players who could go for big money at the auction

Shubham Kulkarni FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.41K // 04 Dec 2018, 23:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL Auction will be held on 18th December at Jaipur

On 18th December when most of the eyes will be on the Test between India and Australia at Perth, there will be a few eyes focused on Jaipur to see who gets much money. The IPL 2019 auction has been scheduled on 18th December at Jaipur.

Even though the auction is a low-key affair there will be a lot of people following it. That’s the beauty of the IPL and its auction. People want to know which players have been bought by their favourite team and for how much money. They want to know who got the highest bid whereas who all went unsold.

There are also talks that a part of this year’s IPL won’t take place in India. So this changes the whole dynamics. There are completely new grounds, no home advantage and players need to get adjusted to these conditions pretty quickly. Due to this reason, overseas players will get more importance.

But there is another side to this IPL. With the World Cup taking place just after the IPL, many overseas players won’t be available for the whole season. So picking overseas players at a high price would be like a double-edged sword. They might take you to the playoffs but won’t be available for the most important of the tournament.

But still, there are quite a few stars which have been released by their respective franchises who would once again attract high bids in this auction. So, let’s have a look at 5 such overseas players who could go for big money.

5. Glenn Maxwell

After a poor season in 2018, Maxwell is back in the auction

No matter how poor a season Maxwell has, he is always there to attract bidders. In 2017 he didn’t have a great season with KXIP and so they released him. Still in 2018 he was picked for 9 Crore by DD.

He once again had a really miserable IPL and has been released this year as well. So Maxwell is back at the auction. Maxwell had a brilliant IPL season in 2014 when KXIP reached the final, but since then he has just hasn’t stepped up.

Being an aggressive middle-order batsman who can bowl some tight overs sounds a great package, but the fact remains that he doesn’t deliver when his team is in need. IPL going abroad might help him a bit and so he has been slotted at No. 5 on this list.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement