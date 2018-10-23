IPL 2019: 5 players KXIP should buy in the trading window

With only few days left for the much-awaited Indian Premier League auction which is scheduled on December 16, franchises are busy in figuring out which player to buy and whom they can trade in between. This is the first occasion when teams got a trading window ahead of the Mega Auction. All teams will aim to take full advantage of this opportunity and fill their desired options before going on the bid table.

Kings XI Punjab are among those sides who are known for being consistently inconsistent and this can be proved by the fact that they haven't managed to broke into the playoffs in previous four outings. While in 2018, They were in commanding position during the first half, but lost their way completely in the second half to finish the season at seventh spot with just six wins in fourteen league matches. The team had a solid top order in KL Rahul and Chris Gayle and decent bowling attack in Andrew Tye and Mujeeb ur Rahman. But they seemed over-dependent on them, while the team's middle order has been mostly fragile and the team needs to address these two areas before the 2019 campaign.

So, without much ado, let's take a look at the 5 players KXIP should get in the trade.

#5 Rahul Chahar - 2 IPL Wickets

Rahul Chahar

The Rajasthan bowler has represented Mumbai Indians franchise in the IPL 2018, but didn't get many chances to show his skills in a star-studded lineup. Chahar has been a go-to bowler on Sub-continent pitches. He might be an ideal T20 bowler, having played for the Rajasthan in 2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Chahar amassed 20 scalps at an average of 17.55 to occupy the third spot in the highest wicket-takers list.

His form in recent times also makes him man to bid for. The bowler impressed everyone with his career-best match haul of 5/29 against services in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He is a kind of bowler who always goes in the field with the mentality to take wickets and his art of dealing the lower order adds another plus to his skills. With Punjab bowling being overly dependent on international services of Tye and Mujeeb, the inclusion of wrist spinner might give them an additional option to counter the opposition in middle overs.

