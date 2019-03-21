×
IPL 2019: 5 players who can open the innings for Rajasthan Royals

CricWiz
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
519   //    21 Mar 2019, 14:40 IST

Rahane and Buttler formed a successful opening pair in IPL 2018
Rahane and Buttler formed a successful opening pair in IPL 2018

Rajasthan Royals has always surprised the opposition by its tactics. From team combinations to batting positions, the Royals have never shied away from experimenting. While some of these experiments have failed, a lot of them have succeeded. The Royals lacked proper all-rounders last season and thus they have bought a barrage of all-rounders at the auction this year.

Also, they have bought a lot of fast bowlers to strengthen bowling-attack. Talking about batsmen, the Royals will be dependent on the overseas stars once again. Steven Smith, Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes are going to be the backbone of Rajasthan Royals' batting. The team also has more batting options this time around. While Royals can spring a surprise and use any player as an opener, we have tried to shortlist 5 players who, under normal circumstances, can be seen as opening options for the Royals in IPL 2019.

#5 Manan Vohra

Manan Vohra's new journey begins with the Royals
Manan Vohra's new journey begins with the Royals

Manan Vohra was bought by the Royals at the auction for IPL 2019. Vohra has played some tremendous innings at the top of the order for Kings XI Punjab as an opener. His strokeplay and attacking style of batting make him a suitable candidate for an opener. Even though Vohra can bat anywhere in the batting line-up, he is most dangerous opening the batting.

#4 Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi will look to have another season like he did in 2017
Rahul Tripathi will look to have another season
like
he did in 2017

Rahul Tripathi had a breakthrough season in IPL 2017 when he amassed 391 runs opening the innings for Rising Pune Supergiant. Tripathi was signed up by Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2018 but he was asked to bat in the middle order. Tripathi clearly looked like he was batting out of position and struggled to make useful contributions. However, after the departure of Jos Buttler, Tripathi got a chance to open the innings once again and got back into his groove. Even though Royals have a number of players for the role, Tripathi is surely an option.

