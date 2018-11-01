×
IPL 2019: 5 Players who could be released by RCB

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.71K   //    01 Nov 2018, 21:07 IST

RCB along with Kohli will face an arduous task while restructuring their squad
RCB along with Kohli will face an arduous task while restructuring their squad

The IPL craze is exponentially soaring high as we get closer to the retention and auction dates. We are yet to reach the retention/release deadline, and we have already witnessed a few embarking swap deals between the franchises. 

Amongst all the teams, Royal Challengers Bangalore have been continually in the headlines owing to their two famous deals - Quinton de Kock and Mandeep Singh. In October 2018, RCB sold Quinton de Kock to Mumbai Indians to strike the first deal of the 2019 season. Carrying on the same lines, RCB effect a swap deal with Kings XI Punjab where they released Mandeep Singh while swapping Marcus Stoinis against him. 

RCB is expected to make many more releases ahead of the deadline as they have had a sorry run in IPL 2018 where they finished sixth in the points table. Hence, Bangalore will look to reconstruct their playing combination while structuring some changes in their squad.

Thus, in this feature, we will have a look at five players whom Royal Challengers Bangalore could release ahead of the retention cum release deadline. 

#5 Sarfaraz Khan

RCB might reconsider their decision of retaining Sarfaraz Khan
RCB might reconsider their decision of retaining Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan, the youngest Indian player to feature in the extravagant league, made his IPL debut in 2015. Khan had a fantastic IPL 2015 as he armored the role of a score-booster for RCB where he showcased his arsenal of innovative shots. His great run in IPL continued in 2016, though he didn't get many chances to bat, he scored runs at a strike-rate of 212.90. 

However, an injury ruled him out of the IPL 2017. But given Royal Challengers Bangalore's faith in him, Sarfaraz was retained for the 2018 season of IPL - retention that blew everyone's mind. Nonetheless, it didn't prove to be a good move from Bangalore as the Mumbai-born batsman struggled considerably to get going in the league. 

In 2018, Sarfaraz Khan played seven matches while scoring 51 runs at a below-par average of 10.20 and a modest strike-rate of 124.39. Hence, after having a close look at his numbers, Bangalore could take the hard decision of releasing Sarfaraz Khan ahead of the 12th season of IPL. Releasing Sarfaraz, Bangalore might go for another Indian uncapped batsman who could instill a sense of solidity in their middle-order. 

Thus, Sarfaraz could be one of the swap deals or say releases for Bangalore ahead of the upcoming season of the valiant league. 

Vaibhav Joshi
ANALYST
.
