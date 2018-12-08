IPL 2019: 5 promising players who could spark bidding wars at the Auction

Pooran, Curran and Hetmyer could garner big bucks

It is that time of the year when every IPL team mulls over their team combinations and how they can address issues that can provide them the best chance of winning the coveted trophy. The player auction for IPL 2019 will be held at Jaipur on the 18th of December. While teams like Chennai Superkings and Sunrisers Hyderabad might only look to fill in a few vacant spots, teams like Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Delhi Daredevils, who are now Delhi Capitals, will have their task cut out at the auctions.

However, the absence of some star players might take the shine away from the all important auction this time around. Some big players like Glenn Maxwell, Aaron Finch and Mitchell Starc have already pulled out of the IPL citing World Cup preparations as the reason.

This will prompt the franchises to change their strategy and look for other options. However, there are a few names that are sure to set the stage on fire when they come up for the bidding. These players have delivered some eye-catching performances in the recent past and will be in high demand at the auction. Here are 5 players who every team will go after at the auction.

#5 Hardus Viljoen

Hardus Viljoen

IPL teams have never shied away from spending big bucks on players with potential. Tymal Mills, Sunil Narine, Jofra Archer were all unheard quantities before they made it big at the IPL auctions. Hardus Viljoen can join the list this time around. The big South African fast bowler has played just a solitary Test for the Proteas.

He has turned his focus towards T20 cricket after that and has earned accolades for his hostile fast bowling. The 29-year-old looked unplayable in the recently concluded T10 league where he took 18 wickets in just 9 matches with an unbelievable strike-rate of 6. Viljoen is a Kolpak cricketer now, which means he will be available for the entire season and might be in the wish-list of many teams.

